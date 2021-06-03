हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mehul Choksi

India will continue to make all efforts to bring fugitive Mehul Choksi back: MEA

In a first official reaction, the MEA said all efforts will be made to bring Mehul Choksi back to India.    

India will continue to make all efforts to bring fugitive Mehul Choksi back: MEA

New Delhi: On the deportation matter of Mehul Choksi, the Ministry of External affairs on Thursday said all efforts will be made to bring him back. Choksi, who is involved in the multi-crore PNB scam and is in Dominica facing trial for illegally entering into the country. 

In a first official reaction on the matter, the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "India remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that fugitives are brought back to India to face justice".

Specifically talking about Choksi, he said, "We understand that he is currently in the custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to make all efforts that he is brought back to India".

Choksi had fled to Antigua after the fraud and taken the citizenship of the country. In May he mysteriously disappeared only to be found in Dominica. India has sent a plane with legal documents that could help in his early repatriation from the Caribbean country.

His 'trip' to Dominica from Antigua has come under the spotlight as lawyers claim he was abducted while local authorities in Antigua say he went on his own accord. On Wednesday, he was presented before a magistrate court where he pleaded not guilty for illegally entering into the country.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mehul ChoksiDomnicaAntiguaMEA
Next
Story

PM Modi joins CBSE session, holds surprise interaction with students and parents

Must Watch

PT9M20S

Bollywood Breaking: Kartik left the film because of Katrina Kaif?