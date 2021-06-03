India will continue to make all efforts to bring fugitive Mehul Choksi back: MEA

New Delhi: On the deportation matter of Mehul Choksi, the Ministry of External affairs on Thursday said all efforts will be made to bring him back. Choksi, who is involved in the multi-crore PNB scam and is in Dominica facing trial for illegally entering into the country.

In a first official reaction on the matter, the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "India remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that fugitives are brought back to India to face justice".

Specifically talking about Choksi, he said, "We understand that he is currently in the custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to make all efforts that he is brought back to India".

Choksi had fled to Antigua after the fraud and taken the citizenship of the country. In May he mysteriously disappeared only to be found in Dominica. India has sent a plane with legal documents that could help in his early repatriation from the Caribbean country.

His 'trip' to Dominica from Antigua has come under the spotlight as lawyers claim he was abducted while local authorities in Antigua say he went on his own accord. On Wednesday, he was presented before a magistrate court where he pleaded not guilty for illegally entering into the country.

