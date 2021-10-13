India withdraws travel restrictions imposed on visiting UK nationals

New Delhi: After the United Kingdom’s softening stand on Indians arriving in the country, India reciprocated by lifting the recently imposed restrictions on their nationals visiting here.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued an order which said that the revised guidelines for UK nationals arriving in India issued on October 1, 2021, stand withdrawn.

The government added that the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17, 2021, will be applicable for those arriving in India from the UK.

This comes after PM Narendra Modi’s recent conversation with UK PM Boris Johnson signaling a thaw between the two countries.

The tussle regarding travel curbs started after the UK objected to the COVID vaccination certificates issued by the Indian government and called for an additional quarantine period for the visiting Indians.

India registered a strong protest against this. In a tit-for-tat move, the country made a 10-day quarantine mandatory for all travelers visiting India from the UK. The rule applied irrespective of vaccination status.

But after discussions at various levels, the issue seems to have been resolved as both countries have now reduced the additional curbs.

