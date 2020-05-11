Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Ladakh after Sikkim incident

After reports of skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim, there have been reports of confrontation between the troops of the two countries at the northern border as well.

As per fresh inputs from sources, on the intervening night of May 5 and 6, a scuffle and stone-pelting incident took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Finger 5 area on the banks of Lake Pangang in Ladakh.

There has been reports of minor injuries received by armymen from both sides of the border.

The area in Ladakh is a disputed one and in 1962 a fierce battle had taken place in this area. Two years ago, a clash was reported between the soldiers of the two countries.

Sources added that such issues are resolved mutually by troops at the local command level as per established protocols, and the latest skirmish has occurred after a long time. The matter has been resolved after talks with the commanders but tensions between the armies prevail.

Earlier in the day, reports claimed that clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese forces in Naku La sector of north Sikkim. The area has no road connectivity and is maintained by helicopeter. It is learnt that a total of 150 soldiers were involved in the face-off that reportedly took place a few days back.

Sources told Zee Media that the clashes took place during regular patrolling by the forces from the two countries.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.