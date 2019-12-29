हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army Captains deliver premature baby onboard Howrah Express, win a million hearts

Two Army doctors -  Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of 172 Military Hospital - were travelling on the Howrah Express on Saturday when a co-passenger went into intense labour pain.

Indian Army Captains deliver premature baby onboard Howrah Express, win a million hearts

NEW DELHI: In yet another development that makes us feel proud of our armed forces, two Indian Army Captains delivered a premature baby onboard Howrah Express on Saturday - a gesture which has won a million hearts. According to reports, two Army doctors -  Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of 172 Military Hospital - were travelling onboard the Howrah Express on Saturday when a co-passenger went into intense labour pain.

Seeing the woman's condition, the two Army officers rushed to help her.

The two facilitated in the premature delivery of the baby and also ensured that both - the mother and the child - were healthy.

The incredible news was shared on Twitter by the Indian Army, which lauded the two officers for rising to the occasion and the helping the woman passenger onboard the train.

The official Twitter account of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army tweeted, ''Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in the premature delivery of a passenger while travelling on Howrah Express. Both mother & baby are hale & hearty. #NationFirst #WeCare".

After the post was shared online, a large number of Twitter users filled the micro-blogging site with heartfelt comments by netizens who heaped praise on the two brave woman officers of the Indian Army. 

