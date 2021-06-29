Indian Army spots hovering drone in Jammu's Sunjwan military station

Srinagar: A day after a drone was used to drop an IED at the Air Force base in Jammu, another drone was spotted near Sunjwan military station in the region.

According to the sources, a drone was spotted by security forces at Kunjwani, Sunjwan and Kaluchak area around 2.30 am. The drone, however, couldn’t be traced after some time, they added.

This is the third instance in three days when drones have been spotted hovering over military installations in Jammu.

Kunjwani, which is in Jammu city and near the Satwari air force station, is around 6.5 km from Sunjwan and 4.5 km from Kaluchak.

On Monday (June 28), the Indian Army had said troops fired at two drones which were found spotted over Kaluchak military camp.

One Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was seen flying inside the Army base at 11:45 pm and another at 2:40 am. Alert Army jawans fired at the drones to neutralise them.

