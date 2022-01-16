Indian Army unveils new combat uniform: Here’s all you need to know about it

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday (January 15, 2022) unveiled a new combat uniform that is comfortable, climate friendly and features a digital disruptive pattern.

A contingent of commandos of Parachute regiment, wearing the new uniforms, took part in the Army Day parade that was conducted at the Cariappa ground.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the new uniform:

- The uniform, which features a mix of colours including olive and earthen, has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

- The new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology, sources said.

- This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains, they said.

- The digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid, they said.

- The shirt in the new uniform does not have to be tucked in the trouser, the sources said. The shirt in the old uniform had to be tucked in.

- The sources said the new uniforms would not be available in the open market.

Take a look at the Indian Army's new uniform:

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment commandos marching during the Army Day Parade in the new digital combat uniform of the Indian Army. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public. pic.twitter.com/j9D18kNP8B — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

