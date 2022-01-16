हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army Day 2022

Indian Army unveils new combat uniform: Here’s all you need to know about it

The uniform, which features a mix of colours including olive and earthen, has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

Indian Army unveils new combat uniform: Here’s all you need to know about it
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday (January 15, 2022) unveiled a new combat uniform that is comfortable, climate friendly and features a digital disruptive pattern.

A contingent of commandos of Parachute regiment, wearing the new uniforms, took part in the Army Day parade that was conducted at the Cariappa ground.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the new uniform: 

- The uniform, which features a mix of colours including olive and earthen, has been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

- The new uniform has been designed after analysing combat uniforms of armies of various other countries, in association with National Institute of Fashion Technology, sources said.

- This uniform is more comfortable and it would be worn in all types of terrains, they said.

- The digital disruptive pattern is designed with help of computer aid, they said.

- The shirt in the new uniform does not have to be tucked in the trouser, the sources said. The shirt in the old uniform had to be tucked in.

- The sources said the new uniforms would not be available in the open market.

Take a look at the Indian Army's new uniform: 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Army Day 2022Indian Army new uniformArmy DayArmy foundations Dayarmy uniform new
Next
Story

Mumbai woman duped of Rs 11 lakh while trying to recover money she lost ordering pizza

Must Watch

PT10M39S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Volcanic eruption in the sea near Tonga