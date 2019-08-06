close

Indian High Commission in Islamabad asks for increase in security

There are fears that elements in Pakistan may try to create ruckus around the High Commission. A note verbale was sent regarding this to Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission has asked Pakistani authorities to increase the security of its premises in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 that removes the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

There are fears that elements in Pakistan may try to create ruckus around the High Commission. A note verbale was sent regarding this to Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Monday evening.

Indian diplomats and officials in Islamabad have had to face harassment in the past.

On June 1, guests and Indian diplomats faced a lot of harassment at the Iftar hosted by Indian High Commissioner. At the time, India had strongly protested against the harassment and had asked the Pakistani government to investigate the 'ugly' incident. But despite the Indian request, there were six cases of harassment reported of Indian diplomats.

Harassment of Indian diplomats in Pakistan has been reported since December of 2018. Incidents range from snapping electricity supply in the winter months to aggressive chasing of cars of Indian diplomats, including that of the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria.

