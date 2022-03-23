Indian Naval Base INS Parundu inducts two indigenous ALH Mk3 helicopters along southern coast

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The two choppers were accorded a water cannon salute, in the presence of civil and naval personnel, while Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, presided over the event.

India's Naval Air Station INS Parundu inducted two made-in-India Advanced Light helicopters of the Mk3 variant to boost surveillance, search and rescue capabilities. Situated in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, the base is strategically placed near the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of sea that connects India and Sri Lanka. The two choppers were accorded a water cannon salute, in the presence of civil and naval personnel, while Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, presided over the event.

The ALH Mk3 being stationed at this base would enable enhanced surveillance of the Gulf of Manner, Palk Bay and Comorin region and provide extended range for Maritime Search and Rescue operations, during day and night. This variant of the chopper can be used for operations from both naval bases and also from on-board ships. The choppers can be used to undertake Armed patrol missions, casualty evacuations, among other roles, while providing round-the-clock vigil over the region.

Manufactured by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL), so far 16 of these choppers have been conceptualized, produced and inducted into the Naval fleet. The Naval Base INS Parundu(which refers to the bird Kite), operates Heron drones and Chetak helicopters. The base is situated in close proximity to the International Maritime Boundary Line(IMBL), between India and Sri Lanka.

 

