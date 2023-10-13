Indian Railways: Nine Vande Bharat Express Trains To Launch Before Diwali - Check Routes

Indian Railways is preparing to address the festive rush with speed and technology it seems. The department is reported to be planning to launch nine new Vande Bharat Express train routes in the country ahead of Diwali. Media reports suggest that the new Vande Bharat Express trains could be plying in the Central Railway Division. Well, the remaining routes of the semi-high-speed trains are yet to be finalised, as the process for identification of potential routes is in process. This comes after PM Modi launched a pack of 9 routes of Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Routes

For improved connectivity in the central region of the country, three routes have been proposed so far - Mumbai to Jalna, Pune to Secunderabad, and Mumbai To Kolhapur. The six other routes are likely to finalised soon, as the trial will have to be conducted before the trains come into operations formally.

Varanasi-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express

While these nine Vande Bharat Express routes are yet to be announced and confirmed, Indian Railways is ready to launch second semi-high-speed train from Varanasi. It will operate between Varanasi and Tatanagar with a rake of 8 coaches.

The new Varanasi-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express will operate with a total of 6 halts during the course - Tatanagar Jn, Purulia Jn, Bokaro City, Gaya Jn, Pt DD Upadhyaya. Jn and Varanasi Jn.

As for the Varanasi-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express timing, the train will start from Tatanagar Jn at 6 AM in the morning. It will reach Varanasi Jn at 1:50 PM. The 574 kilometre long journey will be covered by the fastest train in the country in roughly 7 hours and 50 minutes. For it way back to Tatanagar, the train will leave the Varanasi Jn at 2:35 PM and for its last halt at 10:00 PM.