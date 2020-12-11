Indian Railways launches Hospital Management Information System to improve quality of health services

New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to provide better health care facilities to its work force with the help of information technology. The HMIS Trial Project has been launched over South Central Railway.

The HMIS is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the health care systems maintained by Indian Railways, as it will improve the quality of health services and aid in utilization of resources in a transparent manner.

The HMIS has been developed by Indian Railways in coordination with RailTel Corporation Limited.

The benefits of Hospital Management Information System are:

1. Patients waiting time at the hospitals will be minimized and medical records will be available to the team of doctors at all times.

2. Indian Railways expects to economize the drug management and better utilization of resource management.

3. This will help in the integration of headquarter hospitals and ancillary centres.

4. The project is likely to have more than 20 modules and will immensely benefit the medical fraternity and hospital beneficiaries.

5. The objective of the HMIS is to provide a single-window of clearance of hospital administration activity such as clinical, diagnostics, pharmacy, examinations, industrial health etc.

The primary objectives of the envisaged solution are:

- Effectively manage all the health facilities and their resources

- Monitor performance of hospitals across the administrative channel

- Impart quality health care services to its beneficiaries

- Improve the patient turn-around time

- Generate and maintain EMR (electronic medical records) of all patients

The South Central Railway launches Unique Medical Identification (UMID) over Indian Railways and the launch of new IT initiative HMIS.

Implementation of HMIS will develop a good amount of data (like Electronic Medical Records) and will help the medical fraternity not only in curative procedures but also in preventive medical systems.

HMIS in Indian Railways:

Presently, three modules of HMIS – Registration, OPD doctor desk, and pharmacy – are being taken up implemented. These three modules are going to be implemented on a trial basis at Central Hospital, Lallaguda, and will progressively be implemented across all Health Units over SCR.

Registration Module covers the integration of UMID with automatic validation of beneficiary in a seamless manner without any difficulty to the patient. OPD Desk Module covers all the process of Patient Examination and Diagnosis details which will help in generating the Electronic Medical Records.

The Pharmacy Module seamlessly connects to easily dispense the medicines prescribed by the doctor and optimise inventory management.