Indian Railways Prepares For Kumbh Mela 2025; To Run 992 Special Trains

The Indian Railways is gearing up for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 12, 2025. Between 30 crore to 50 crore devotees are expected to attend this religious gathering.

In an effort to accommodate the expected surge in passengers, Indian Railways plans to operate 992 special trains during the Kumbh Mela.

This is a significant 42% increase from the 2019 Kumbh Mela, which saw the attendance of over 24 crore people. Alongside these special train services, the ministry has allocated Rs 933 crore for infrastructure and amenity upgrades to support the smooth operation of services during the event.

Infrastructure Upgrades in Prayagraj

To further streamline travel during the Kumbh Mela, the Railway Ministry is investing approximately Rs 3,700 crore in doubling railway tracks within the Prayagraj Division and adjacent regions. This initiative will ensure that train operations remain efficient, even during the peak period of the festival. The completion of the doubling of rail lines between Varanasi and Jhusi, ahead of the Kumbh, reflects the ongoing progress in infrastructure development.

Additionally, the ministry has allocated Rs 440 crore for the construction of road overbridges and Rs 495 crore for other critical upgrades. These include road repairs, the installation of CCTV cameras for enhanced security, and the construction of extra waiting rooms, accommodation facilities, and medical stations at railway premises.

Dedicated Freight Corridor

A significant achievement in the ministry’s preparations is the completion of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, which is expected to ease the operational burden on passenger railway lines. By diverting freight traffic to this newly completed corridor, the Railways aims to improve the efficiency and punctuality of passenger services during the Kumbh Mela.