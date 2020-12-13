Indian Railways quashes rumours of unreserved tickets, says trains to run on full reservation only

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Sunday (December 13, 2020) quashed media reports about issuance of unreserved tickets and informed that all trains are plying on reservations only.

In an official statement the ministry clarified, "There has been no change in policy to run all express trains including festival specials and clone specials as fully reserved train only as yet."

The ministry said the permission given to Zonal Railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant only for suburban and limited number of local passenger trains operating on few zones.

"Accordingly till, further advice the existing mail express special trains including festival/holiday specials, clone specials which are running on fully reserved basis (as on date) shall be continued as fully reserved only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs also," the ministry further said.

"Running of trains, norms of travel and reservations are constantly evolving under Covid times. Further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly," the ministry said.

Currently the Indian Railways is operating 736 special trains.

Meanwhile, some trains have been cancelled by the Indian Railways due to the dense fog and the farmers' protests taking place at the borders of the national capital from over two weeks now.

