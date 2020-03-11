Indian Railways takes comprehensive measures for prevention of coronavirus infection

New Delhi: Chairman of Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, has held a meeting with all General Managers to review the preparedness for prevention of Corona Virus (COVID-19) infection and convey priorities and directions. The Railway Board Chairman held meeting with all GMs through Video Conference on 5th and 6th March 2020.

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has directed the Railway Board to ensure that adequate prevention measures are put in place across the Indian Railway system, said a government statement.

Heads of Railway Zones, Divisions and Units have been taking meetings in their respective areas to firm up necessary arrangements. The situation is being constantly monitored and coordinated at Railway Board level, zone level and at Division level. Control rooms have been set up all over the railway system and the staff has been sensitized and educated about the subject.

Indian Railways has taken the following action for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

1. Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material (posters and pamphlets) regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) are being prominently displayed for awareness of general public in local language at railway stations and in trains and are also being distributed to patients visiting hospitals and in Railway colonies. Audio and video clips are being played at railway stations to spread awareness. Public announcements are being made at stations.

2. In Railway hospitals, persons with fever are being separated from other patients. Separate counter/ward with specific signage for fever cases have been established. Medical staff has been deployed at such areas having proper protective gears.

3. Railway hospitals have been provided with 1100 isolation beds for fever-related cases for treating suspected Coronavirus cases with the availability of necessary protective gear. Further, Railways has identified 12483 beds for quarantine at different locations across the country.

4. Medical staff have been advised that if any patient of Coronavirus disease is suspected or reported in any of the Railway Hospital/Health Unit in Zone/PU, the same may be informed to Railway Board and local health authorities immediately.

5. All medical in-charges of Zones /PUs have been advised to be in constant touch with the respective State Authorities to obtain the guidelines/updates issued on the subjects and take necessary detection, prevention & curative measures suggested by such State Authorities.

6. Control rooms and Telephone helplines have been set up at all Railway hospitals.