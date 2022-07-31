India's 1st Monkeypox DEATH reported in Kerala: Govt assures high-level probe

Kerala: In a first, a man in Kerala died on Sunday after noting the symptoms of Monkeypox infection, ANI reported. If confirmed, this would be India’s first death due to the Monkeypox virus, which has wreaked havoc in most European and African countries. The deceased, who was a suspected case of Monkeypox, died with symptoms in Chavakkad Kuranjiyur. According to ANI, he tested positive for Monkeypox in a test conducted in a foreign country. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has assured a high-level investigation in the matter and said all lapses or delays if any, will be probed and action will be taken against the doctors.

A high-level urgent meeting has been called in Punnayar pertaining to the death of the patient.

A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the death of a person with symptoms of monkeypox in Chavakkad Kuranjiyur. The result of the test conducted in a foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur: Kerala Health Minister Veena George pic.twitter.com/AL7tOU3Tsa July 31, 2022

“A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the death of a person with symptoms of monkeypox in Chavakkad Kuranjiyur. The result of the test conducted in a foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur,” George told ANI.

“Delay in seeking treatment will be investigated. The health department called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death of a young man due to monkeypox. A contact list and route map of the deceased youth were prepared,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George added.

Monkeypox outbreak in Kerala

Notably, the Monkeypox spread in India began in Kerala only, after the first confirmed case of the virus was found in a man with foreign travel history. The patient, however, has fully recovered and is negative of all symptoms.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the government said.

Apart from three confirmed cases in Kerala, another fourth case of Monkeypox was found in Delhi.