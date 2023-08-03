India's Anju Settles With Nasrullah In Pakistan, Family Faces Big Trouble At Home, Asked To Leave Village

The love story of Anju, an Indian woman who married Nasrullah in Pakistan, has taken a controversial turn. A series of viral videos have emerged, showcasing her life in Pakistan and causing turmoil in both her maternal and in-laws' households. Anju's actions have left her family in Gwalior facing difficulties, leading to instructions to leave the village. The latest video shows her engrossed in conversation with a woman, following a previous one where she was seen dancing romantically with Nasrullah. Amidst the buzz surrounding her decision to settle in Pakistan, questions arise about the validity of her relationship with her Indian husband, Arvind, who claims to have been deceived. The video raises curiosity about Anju's future plans and how her story will unfold.

Anju's Cross-Border Marriage

Anju, a resident of India, traveled to Pakistan on a tourist visa, claiming to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrullah. However, it came to light that she had married him. Her marriage stirred significant interest, and she soon became the subject of viral videos.



Viral Videos and Controversy

A recent video from Islamabad, Pakistan, captured Anju in a lively conversation with another woman. This video surfaced following another viral clip that showed her dancing and singing romantically with Nasrullah. The videos have ignited debates about Anju's actions and have led to contrasting reactions from her family in India.

Turmoil in Both Households

Anju's decisions have had a profound impact on her family in both her maternal and in-laws' households. In Gwalior, her maternal relatives have been instructed to leave the village, and her brother lost his job due to her actions. Meanwhile, her relationship with Arvind, her Indian husband, has become strained, with Arvind asserting that he does not wish to reconcile after feeling deceived.

Anju's Perspective and Future Plans

During an interview with an Indian media channel, Anju stated that she is content in Pakistan and living life on her own terms. She emphasized that no one is pressuring her and that her relationship with Arvind had already ended before. As her visa expiration approaches, the question remains: will Anju return to India or continue her life in Pakistan?

Conclusion:

Anju's cross-border love story has become a matter of fascination and controversy. As the viral videos shed light on her life in Pakistan, they have also caused upheaval in her family back in India. With Anju's future plans uncertain, the world watches with curiosity to see how this dramatic love tale unfolds.