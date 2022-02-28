India's daily Covid-19 cases drop below 10,000, 119 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 8,013 new Covid-19 cases, 119 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,13,843, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (February 28, 2022). The active cases stand at 102601.

India's daily cases drop below 10,000. The country reports 8,013 fresh #COVID19 cases, 16,765 recoveries, & 119 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active case: 1,02,601 (0.24%)

Daily positivity rate: 1.11%

Total recoveries: 4,23,07,686

Total vaccination: 1,77,50,86,335

A decrease of 8,871 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 16,765 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,23,07,686.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.56 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​177.50 crore. As many as 7,23,828 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 435.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.94 million and vaccinations to over 10.48 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,939,142 and 948,397, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,916,117 infections and 513,724 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,776,794 infections and 649,437 deaths).

