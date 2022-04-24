India's first Amrit Sarovar prepared in UP's Rampur

Lucknow: With the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, India`s first `Amrit Sarovar` has been completed in Rampur`s Gram Panchayat Patwai.Under the Amrit Sarovar initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A pond in Rampur has been cleaned and rejuvenated in a few weeks. Now this pond has become a big centre of tourism in the rural area. Seventy-five ponds in Rampur were selected to be developed as Amrit Sarovar. Out of the selected ponds, the work of pond of village panchayat Patwai of development block Shahbad was completed.

Now the work on the pond having the largest area (1.67 hectare) in Gram Panchayat Singan Kheda has also started. In the next three months, this pond, which is littered with garbage, will become a centre of rural tourism in the form of `Amrit Sarovar`.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his 88th monthly radio broadcast `Mann ki Baat` emphasised on water conservation in the country while stating that it`s key to the progress of the country. PM Modi hailed the efforts made by a Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh by rejuvenating a pond that used to be filled with garbage.

"I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks," he said.

"Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort," he added.

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," PM Modi tweeted.

Live TV