HYDERABAD, India — Naina Jaiswal's journey to becoming India's youngest female PhD holder began early. At just 8 years old, she passed the 10th-grade exams, far ahead of her peers. By the age of 10, Jaiswal had completed her schooling, marking the start of an exceptional academic career.

Rapid Academic Progress

Jaiswal didn't stop there. She graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism at the tender age of 13. By 15, she had become Asia's youngest postgraduate, securing a Master's degree in Political Science from Osmania University. Her academic repertoire also includes a law degree, showcasing her diverse interests and capabilities.

Historic Achievement in PhD

Embarking on her PhD at 17, Jaiswal became India's youngest doctorate degree holder by 22. Her groundbreaking research emphasized the importance of financial empowerment in enhancing women's economic status, underscoring her commitment to social and gender equality.

Excellence on the Table Tennis Court

Apart from her academic accolades, Jaiswal has also made her mark as a table tennis player, winning several national and international titles. Her parents' decision to opt for homeschooling facilitated a balance between her studies and sports, allowing her to excel in both arenas.