IndiGo plane makes emergency landing after smoke in cockpit

An IndiGo plane from Delhi to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after smoke was detected inside the cockpit at the time of final descent.

The emergency protocol was declared as a measure of caution as per an IndiGo statement to expedite landing after smoke was detected inside the cockpit of flight 6E 6649 during the regular landing procedure. The plane made a safe landing and an inspection was carried out after all passengers and crew had disembarked. According to the airline company, the engineering team responsible for the inspection found that while the engine functionalities and parameters were fine, the exhaust fan of the air conditioning system was found faulty.

IndiGo further stated that the defective component has been replaced and the plane will be ready for commercial service.

The plane was reportedly an Airbus NEO.

Airbus NEO planes have made the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times for technical snags galore. Just last Thursday, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland had made an emergency landing at Honolulu after smoke had filled the cabin and cargo area of the aircraft. Concerns have been raised here and elsewhere about how safe the NEO planes are.