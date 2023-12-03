trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694823
INDORE ELECTION RESULT

Indore Election Results Live Updates: BJP Leading On All Nine Seats

Indore Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer (SC) seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Indore Assembly Elections Results Live: BJP seemed to be on its way to a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh elections with chief minister Shivraj Chauhan looking forward to a fourth term as the state’s leader. The party’s headquarters in Bhopal were filled with joy and celebration as the vote counting for the Assembly polls continued on Sunday.

The votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2030 are being counted. BJP is getting a huge lead in the initial trends. BJP has secured a lead on more than 150 seats out of 230 assembly seats, while Congress has secured a lead on more than 70 seats. The Nehru Stadium in Indore has been filled with officials and staff since morning for the vote counting.

BJP is leading on all 9 assembly seats in Indore. BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya, Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla, Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia, Manoj Patel, Tulsi Silawat, Madhu Varma, Usha Thakur are all ahead. BJP workers have begun taking out rallies. BJP workers can be seen shouting slogans in different groups all over. Firecrackers have begun exploding outside the BJP office.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnessed a fierce contest between the BJP and the Congress, which had lost its 15-month old government, formed in 2018, in 2020 with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. As the ECI results showed a clear lead for the BJP, Chouhan thanked the double engine BJP government for the party’s success in the state.

 

