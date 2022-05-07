New Delhi: In two different incidents across the country, it was a tragic Saturday, as accidents cost several lives in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

As many as seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, police said. According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, who was present at the site, told ANI. "Seven people have died and nine people have so far been rescued by officials present at the spot," the Police Commissioner said. A fire department official said: "The fire might have started due to a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control." Tweeting in Hindi, PMO India said, "The fire incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured."

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a road accident on a stretch of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura claimed the lives of seven individuals. "Seven people died and two others were injured after a vehicle hit their car on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. Among the seven killed, three are women, three men and one child died on the spot. Another child and a man are hospitalized. They were going to a wedding in Noida," Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shrish Chandra told ANI. PM Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives. "The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted PMO India today.

Both the state CMs have expressed their condolences. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while condoning the deaths, directed that the injured should be given proper medical treatment. Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in a fire incident in Indore.