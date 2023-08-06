Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC In Kupwara, One Terrorist Killed: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in a joint operation conducted by Kupwara police and army in which one terrorist was killed along the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. Kashmir zone police said in a Tweet, “Army & Kupwara police in a joint #operation foiled an #infilitration bid by neutralizing a #terrorist on #LoC in Amrohi area of #Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow."

A senior police officer said Army Kupwara police had jointly launched an operation in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar near the Line of Control following an input about terrorists' movement and during the operation one terrorist was killed and an infiltration bid was foiled. Meanwhile, the anti-terror operation in Rajouri entered its second day. Yesterday one terrorist was killed as the encounter started Gundha-Khawas village of Rajouri district.

An official said, “The encounter broke out yesterday, during which one unidentified terrorist was killed while the operation was going on.”



In a statement, the army said, “Two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up and their repeated attempts to break the cordon have been thwarted. More reinforcements have been called in to plug all escape routes and efforts are on to neutralize the terrorists."

They said special forces were brought in by Indian Air Force helicopter, while night enabled Quadcopter, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. Since last month, more than a dozen infiltration bids are foiled in Kupwara north Kashmir and Poonch-Rajouri, Army and Police posted on LoC and IB are already instructed to be in vigilant mode after the intelligence departed shared the input that three launched pads carrying around 150-200 trained terrorists are ready to cross the border as and when they get chance. A high alert is already sounded across LoC and IB in Jammu Kashmir and day-night patrolling is kept on.

Meanwhile, Police in Rajouri has issued an advisory asking people to stay away from the encounter scene to avoid any untoward incident. “It is for the information of all that the operation is in progress with the exchange of crossfire in the general area of village Gundha, Khawas. People are advised not to visit the area and remain at a safe distance of at least two km outside the periphery of the area,” the advisory reads.