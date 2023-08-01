Inspirational Journey Of IPS Officer Preeti Chandra: From Journalism Aspirations To Crime-busting Achievements

The remarkable tale of IPS officer Preeti Chandra serves as a beacon of determination and resilience. While her heart was set on becoming a journalist, destiny had other plans for her. After embarking on a career in journalism, Preeti decided to take the UPSC examination and, against all odds, achieved her dream of becoming an IPS officer. Her relentless pursuit of justice and unwavering commitment to the law has earned her a reputation that even the most notorious criminals fear. This article delves into the inspiring journey of IPS Preeti Chandra, highlighting her career milestones and the impact she has made in the realm of law enforcement.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1979 in Kundan, a village in Sikar, Rajasthan, Preeti Chandra hails from a humble background. Her primary education was completed in a government school in her village. Despite the lack of access to quality education, Preeti's determination to excel in academics was evident from a young age. She pursued her higher studies at Maharani College in Jaipur, earning a Master of Arts (MA) degree.



The Ascent to IPS

Initially aspiring to become a journalist, Preeti began her career in journalism after completing her education. However, her journey took a new turn when she developed an interest in civil services and decided to attempt the UPSC examination. Her exceptional dedication and self-study yielded fruitful results as she secured an impressive rank of 255 in the 2008 UPSC examination.

Noteworthy Achievements in Law Enforcement

As an IPS officer, Preeti Chandra has served in various key positions, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Alwar, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bundi, and Assistant Superintendent of Police in Kota. Her remarkable investigative skills were instrumental in busting a human trafficking gang involved in exploiting young girls for the sex trade in Bundi. She successfully apprehended notorious dacoits like Hariya Gurjar, Shreenivas, Shri Ram Gurjar, and their cohorts, offering significant relief to affected communities.

The Power of Determination and Family Support

Throughout her journey, Preeti Chandra's determination remained unwavering, supported by her mother's encouragement despite her lack of formal education. Preeti's husband, Vikas Pathak, also a police officer, stood by her side and further fueled her ambition to serve society through her role in law enforcement.

Conclusion:

The inspirational success story of IPS Officer Preeti Chandra showcases the transformative power of determination, resilience, and unwavering dedication to one's aspirations. Rising above challenges and societal expectations, she carved her path in the male-dominated realm of law enforcement. IPS Preeti Chandra's impact on crime prevention and her relentless pursuit of justice make her a role model for aspiring civil servants and a true symbol of empowerment and gender equality in the country.