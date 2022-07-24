New Delhi: As part of this year's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, unveiled a unique campaign 'Digital Jyot' aimed at paying tribute to the country's freedom fighters. It's a campaign that everyone can take part in to show their respect and appreciation for our country's martyrs. He explained that a sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi and every tribute paid by a person will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot.

"A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Modi said in a tweet.

He further said that Digital Jyot is a special tribute to the heroes of India's freedom struggle and that it uses technology and enables people to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to the freedom fighters.

Along with this, he also shared a link where people can submit their tribute messages.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: How to take part in Digital Jyot

Go to the official website for Digital Jyot - https://digitaltribute.in/ Click on the 'pay tribute' button on the bottom left of the screen. Upload a picture of yourself first Enter your name and Email Id/Mobile number Select your tribute message

The process for submitting your tribute is straightforward and simple. According to the Digital Tribute's official website, your tribute will flash on an LED screen at Central Park in Connaught Place and will light the digital flame in the sky.

You will also receive a recording of your tribute on your WhatsApp and Email inbox.

