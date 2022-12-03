IRMS 2023: UPSC to conduct separate exam for Indian Railways from 2023- Details here

IRMS 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC and the Ministry of Railways have announced that a separate exam will be conducted for recruitment under the Indian Railways Management Services, IRMS. IRMS Exam will be conducted by UPSC from 2023 onwards. The IRMS will be a two-tier exam – a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage i.e. IRMS main written exam, eligible candidates will have to appear in Civil Services (Prelims) exam.

‘Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and DoPT (department of personnel and training), has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) to be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards,” a railways ministry statement said.

Based on their performance in the UPSC CSE Exam, candidates will be selected for the Mains Exam. The IRMS Mains Examination will comprise of 4 parts - the Qualifying papers, optional subject papers for merit and personality test.

The Qualifying papers will be divided into two parts. Paper A will be based on one of the Indian Languages selected by the candidate. For Paper B, candidates will appear for the English language test. Both the papers will be for 300 marks.

“The common candidates of Civil Services (Main) examination and IRMS (Main) may opt for any of the optional subjects for both these examinations or choose separate optional subjects for these exams (one for the CSE (Main) and one for the IRMSE (Main) as per the schemes of these two examinations,” the statement said.

The age limit, medium of language and script for the papers and optional subjects and number of attempts will be the same as those for the CSE (Main) exam, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the minimum educational qualification required to appear for the exam will be a degree in engineering, commerce or chartered accountancy. The detailed notification regarding the IRMS UPSC 2023 exam will be released soon on upsc.gov.in.