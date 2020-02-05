Islamic State claims terrorist attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

The Islamic State on Wednesday claimed the attack on security forces in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir in which a soldier was martyred and three terrorists killed. Three terrorists were killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in a brief shootout at Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The brief gunfight broke out after the terrorists fired upon the Naka party in Lawaypora area on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Islamic State terrorist organisation said, "Caliphate soldiers clashed with elements of the infidel Indian police in the area Lawaypora in Kashmir, with machine guns, which led to the death of an element.”

However, the Amaq News Agency of the Islamic State didn't mention two of its terrorists and an over-ground-worker killed in the attack. Also, as per the police the terrorists had only one or two pistols with them, but no assault rifles and machine-guns.

The terrorists were travelling on a scooter and were asked to stop by the Naka laid by the CRPF at Lawaypora. The terrorists opened fire and in the shootout, a CRPF personnel was martyred and two terrorists killed. The third terrorist managed to flee in an injured condition but was captured by security forces and taken to hospital for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorist killed has been identified as Zia ul Rehman from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Khateeb from Hizbul Mujahideen and the third one was Omar Fayaz from Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). This indicated that terrorists of different outfits are working together.

While Zia was involved in the looting of weapons from an MLC’s house, Khateeb, from south Kashmir's Bijbehara, is the cousin of ISJK chief commander of ISJK Mugees. Mugees has already been killed and he had started ISJK in Kashmir.

Interestingly, the operation was led by female officer Santu Devi of 73 battalions of the CRPF. She handled the whole operation and successfully managed to kill the terrorists.

Giving details of the operation DGP J&K Police Dilbagh Singh said, "As you all know that there was a Naka Party on the outskirts of Srinagar at Lawaypora. The terrorists were on a two-wheeler, and when stopped by the CT of CRPF. They took out a gun of their pheran (long gown) and shot the CT."

The CRPF ADGP, Zulfkar Hassan said, "One scooter carrying three persons was coming towards our Naka led by 73 battalions they were stopped as they were without helmets. The last person on the scooter got down and took a gun from inside a pheran and shot the CRPF Jawan on the head. Our jawans managed to retaliate. We lost one soldier. CT Ramesh Rajan got martyred fighting bravely. I congratulate the party who did the operation."

Security forces further said, "Pakistan is trying hard to send terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir but we are alert and killed around 20 till now and arrested more than two dozens terrorist and their sympathisers."

Recently Pakistan had sent Jaish, the dreaded terrorist group, with the plan to carry a big attack somewhere in Jammu and Kashmir. But alert forces eliminated them all. They were highly trained and well equipped. They also had the latest communication system, had ICom sets with them and were in touch with their handlers at Pakistan through VPN.