GAGANYAAN

ISRO's Humanoid Robot Vyommitra To Take Space Flight On Ganganyaan; Read All About Upcoming Mission

The final manned trip of Gaganyaan with 1 to 3 astronauts is anticipated to launch in 2024 or 2025.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the south pole of the moon, people are now more interested in what's next in Indian Research Sapce Organisation, ISRO's bucket list. The space agency has many missions on its to-do list including Aditya L-1, Mangalyaan-2, Shukrayaan and the country's first human spaceflight mission - Gaganyaan- which will be a three-phased mission.

What is Vyommitra? How Is It Related To Gaganyaan

'Vyommitra' is ISRo's half-humanoid robot that will be sent to space in Gaganyaan for trial before the spacecraft takes astronauts. According to an interview with Union Minister Jitendra Singh with a private news agency, Vyommitra, the humanoid robot in female attire will take the flight to space in the Gaganyaan-2. Reaching the space, Vyommitra will perform various tasks which are expected to be performed by the astronauts in the third phase of the mission or the Gaganyaan-3 and hence will asses how humans would act when in space.


All You Need to Know About Gaganyaan Mission 

Trials for the three-phased Gaganyaan mission are expected to begin in the month of October. the Vyommitra will take the space flight in the second phase while the third phase will carry 1 to 3 astronauts. The mission aims at bringing the astronauts safely back to earth back to by landing in Indian sea waters after a 3 day mission at an orbit of 400 km. The final manned trip is anticipated to launch in 2024 or 2025.

 

