New Delhi: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the south pole of the moon, people are now more interested in what's next in Indian Research Sapce Organisation, ISRO's bucket list. The space agency has many missions on its to-do list including Aditya L-1, Mangalyaan-2, Shukrayaan and the country's first human spaceflight mission - Gaganyaan- which will be a three-phased mission.

What is Vyommitra? How Is It Related To Gaganyaan

'Vyommitra' is ISRo's half-humanoid robot that will be sent to space in Gaganyaan for trial before the spacecraft takes astronauts. According to an interview with Union Minister Jitendra Singh with a private news agency, Vyommitra, the humanoid robot in female attire will take the flight to space in the Gaganyaan-2. Reaching the space, Vyommitra will perform various tasks which are expected to be performed by the astronauts in the third phase of the mission or the Gaganyaan-3 and hence will asses how humans would act when in space.

#ISRO to launch the 1st #Gaganyaan mission in October this year.



TV-D1, the first development flight of Gaganyaan, will see an in-flight abort scenario & test the separation of crew capsule from the rocket.



TV (Test Vehicle) is a new rocket based upon GSLV L40 stage.#IADN pic.twitter.com/W3JOEmF7Xk — Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) August 26, 2023

All You Need to Know About Gaganyaan Mission

Trials for the three-phased Gaganyaan mission are expected to begin in the month of October. the Vyommitra will take the space flight in the second phase while the third phase will carry 1 to 3 astronauts. The mission aims at bringing the astronauts safely back to earth back to by landing in Indian sea waters after a 3 day mission at an orbit of 400 km. The final manned trip is anticipated to launch in 2024 or 2025.