'It's a matter of pride': MP police constable suspended for refusing to trim moustache

New Delhi: A Madhya Pradesh police constable has been suspended for refusing to trim his moustache. The suspended constable, Rakesh Rana, who worked as a driver in the state police's transport wing, said that his moustache is a matter of pride and self-respect.

"I am a Rajput, and my moustache is my pride," he told ANI.

Rana said that he has kept his moustache at this length for a long time.

He was posted as the driver of Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

"I am with him since last February, but he never objected before. He has gone on many tours with me. Two-three days ago suddenly Mishra sir asked me to remove my mask and then he started commenting on my moustache. As I removed my mask, he asked me how I had kept a moustache. Do you know that keeping a moustache is against the Police Regulation Act? I did not respond," Rana alleged.

"Earlier, I was with many officers. I was also in CID, even then I had a similar moustache. Abhinandan Ji was discussed later, after seeing him, people started calling me Abhinandan. I stayed with the ADG, IG too and they also praised my moustache. I was asked to cut my moustache to a proper size but I refused. Never before in my service, I was asked to do so. Many IPS officers also have a moustache, so why object to mine? I will accept the suspension but will not cut my moustache," he added.

The suspension order by Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee Prashant Sharma, said, "On checking the turnout, it was found that he has grown hair and moustache around his neck with a strange design, making the turnout look extremely inappropriate. Constable driver Rakesh Rana was instructed to cut his hair and moustache properly to keep his turnout right but the above order was not followed by the said constable and he insisted on maintaining the hair and moustache which is uniform."

"It comes under the category of indiscipline in service and this act has an adverse effect on other employees. Therefore, the said constable Rakesh Rana is suspended with immediate effect. During the suspended period, he will be given subsistence allowance as per rules," the suspension order issued on January 7 stated.

