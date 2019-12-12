IUML files writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, which was recently passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In the petition, the party has stated that the Bill violates the Right to Equality sought to repeal it.

The IUML has also filed an application with the petition seeking an interim stay on the Bill from the Supreme Court.

Party general secretary PK Kunhalikutty termed the Bill "unconstitutional" and said this is the reason his party decided to file petition against it in the top court.

"This bill is unconstitutional. That's why our party is filing a petition today. The bill is totally against the fundamental principles of the Constitution, which says equality to everybody and this bill discriminates people on the basis of religion. No party, even if they have a majority in Parliament can take any decision against the basic principles of the Constitution," Kunhalikutty told news agency ANI.

"We have heard that Congress will also file the petition (against the CAB). They have to decide on that," he added.

The passing of CAB has led to violent protests in Assam and other northeastern states. Many flights plying to/from Guwahati and Dibrugarh have been cancelled. Train services also remain suspended for now.

Indefinite curfew has been imposed in a few districts of Assam in the wake of protests.

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With ANI inputs)