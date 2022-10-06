JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Last date to register for First Special Round TODAY at jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh Counselling for special rounds is ongoing. The JAC Chandigarh Special Counseling Round 1 2022 registration deadline is today, October 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. On the official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in, candidates who have not yet registered may do so. Candidates who have already registered must also pay the registration fee by today at 4 p.m.

The registration fee for JAC Chandigarh Special Counselling is Rs 2800 for new general candidates and Rs 1400 for new SC, ST, and PwD candidates. When registering on the website, candidates will need to pay the registration cost.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘First Special Round Registration and Fee Payment for B. Tech. and B. Arch. Admissions’

Enter your details such as JEE Main application, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The document verification of registered candidates from all restricted categories in the first special round of admission to BE/BArch courses will take place on October 7, 2022, up to 2 p.m. Along with the original documents/certificates, candidates must present two sets of self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents.







