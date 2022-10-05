JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration begins for First Special Round at jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply
JAC Chandigarh 2022: Candidates who wish to apply for Engineering and Architecture admissions and were not selected in the previous rounds of counselling, can submit their applications for the same on jacchd.admissions.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
JAC Chandigarh 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh has begun the registration process for the first special round of counselling today, October 4, 2022. The official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in, is where candidates who want to enrol for JAC Chandigarh Counseling can submit their registrations. Candidates have until October 6, 2022, according to the published schedule, to register and submit an application for the special round of counselling. For those seeking admission to the B.Arch and B.E. programmes, a special counselling session is being held.
The entry cost for candidates in the General, EWS, and BC categories is Rs 2,800. At the time of registration, applicants from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay a cost of Rs. 1,400.
JAC Chandigarh 2022 – Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for ‘First Special Round Registration and Fee Payment for B. Tech. and B. Arch. Admissions’
- Enter your details such as JEE Main application, date of birth and other credentials asked for
- Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
JAC Chandigarh 2022: Important Dates
|Registrations begin
|October 4, 2022
|Last date for general of filled bank Challan
|October 5, 2022
|
Last date for depositing registration fee in SBI Bank using Bank Challan
|October 6, 2022 till 4 PM
|
Last date for online registration and fee payment
|October 6, 2022
|Document verification begins
|October 7, 2022
Starting on October 7, 2022, candidates will have their documents verified. Only candidates who have registered may show up for document verification.
Live Tv
More Stories