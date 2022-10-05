JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration begins for First Special Round at jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

JAC Chandigarh 2022: Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh has begun the registration process for the first special round of counselling today, October 4, 2022. The official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in, is where candidates who want to enrol for JAC Chandigarh Counseling can submit their registrations. Candidates have until October 6, 2022, according to the published schedule, to register and submit an application for the special round of counselling. For those seeking admission to the B.Arch and B.E. programmes, a special counselling session is being held.

The entry cost for candidates in the General, EWS, and BC categories is Rs 2,800. At the time of registration, applicants from the SC, ST, and PwD categories must pay a cost of Rs. 1,400.

JAC Chandigarh 2022 – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘First Special Round Registration and Fee Payment for B. Tech. and B. Arch. Admissions’

Enter your details such as JEE Main application, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

JAC Chandigarh 2022: Important Dates

Registrations begin October 4, 2022 Last date for general of filled bank Challan October 5, 2022 Last date for depositing registration fee in SBI Bank using Bank Challan October 6, 2022 till 4 PM Last date for online registration and fee payment October 6, 2022 Document verification begins October 7, 2022

Starting on October 7, 2022, candidates will have their documents verified. Only candidates who have registered may show up for document verification.