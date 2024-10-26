Reddy Downplays Feud With Sister Sharmila ‘Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani’; Read Her Searing Response

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila took aim at YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday for downplaying his rift with his sister, Sharmila, as "ghar ghar ki kahani" (every household's story). The Congress leader asked Reddy if dragging one's mother and sister was common in every family.

In a press conference responding to former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks, YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack, questioning his portrayal of their family rift. “Jagan Mohan Reddy says this happens in every household, and it is a 'ghar ghar ki kahani.' What is ghar ghar ki kahani? Is dragging a mother to court a 'ghar ghar ki kahani'? Is it an issue that happens in every household?" she challenged, adding, "Don't you have humanity? Don't you have any sentiments?” PTI quoted APCC chief.

According to Sharmila, the shares of Saraswati Power and Industries, which Jagan had pledged to transfer to her, were never seized by the Enforcement Directorate in his “quid pro quo” cases, meaning they could have been transferred long ago.

On Thursday, Reddy downplayed his petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to reverse a share transfer by his sister, YS Sharmila. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some media outlets of using the matter to divert public attention. “I’m asking you all one thing: Don’t you have any problems in your family? All these are 'ghar ghar ki kahani' (happenings in every household). These are regular family issues, and you're blowing them out of proportion. Stop all this,” Jagan stated.

What Is The Rift Between Jagan Reddy And Her Sister

In 2019, the siblings signed an agreement where Jagan agreed, “out of love and affection,” to transfer his and his wife’s shares to Sharmila via a gift deed, depending on the outcome of his pending legal cases.

However, Jagan indicated his decision to cancel the agreement and, in September, filed a complaint with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). He accused Sharmila of unlawfully moving shares he and his wife held in the company to herself and their mother, Vijayamma.

In an open letter on Friday, Sharmila asserted that all businesses started during the lifetime of their father, Rajasekhara Reddy, are family assets, with Jagan Mohan Reddy acting merely as a “guardian” of these holdings.

