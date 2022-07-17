Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of Governor of Bengal. BJP president JP Nadda has announced the name of West Bengal governor as his candidate in the vice presidential election by surprising everyone. After that today he resigned from the post of Governor of Bengal. Dhankhar will submit his nomination for the post of Vice President on Monday. According to sources, for the time being, the governor of a neighboring state will take over the post of governor of West Bengal.

A lawyer by profession, former MP Dhankhar assumed the charge of Governor of West Bengal in August 2019. After the completion of Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi's tenure, the Central Government sent him to the Raj Bhavan with the responsibility of Governor. But after Dhankhar took the charge, Raj Bhavan was seen involved in conflict with the Mamata Banerjee's government on various issues.

In 2017, the BJP announced the name of the then Cabinet Minister, former BJP President and veteran MP M Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the post of Vice President. Naidu won the election aiming to hold the country's second highest constitutional post. His term ends on August 10. The last date for filing nomination papers for the post of Vice President is July 19 and the election will be held on August 6.