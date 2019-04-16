close

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: 5 civilians injured in Srinagar district blast

The incident took place at Ganai Mohalla Anchar area of Soura in the district.

Srinagar: A blast occurred inside a joint compound of residential premises in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir injuring five civilians, a police release said on Monday.

The incident took place at Ganai Mohalla Anchar area of Soura in the district. At least three children and two elder family members sustained minor injuries and have been hospitalised for treatment. They are in stable condition.

"In Anchar area of Soura in Srinagar district, a blast occurred at Ganai Mohalla inside a joint compound of residential premises belonging to Farooq Ahmad Mir and Abdul Rashid Mir when few children were playing inside the compound," the release stated.

"In the incident, three children and two elder family members sustained minor injuries. They were evacuated to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. All injured are stated to be stable," it further read.

According to the police, officers from the local police station visited the spot and are ascertaining the facts pertaining to the blast. 

