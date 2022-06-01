Srinagar: Amid recent targeting of the minority community in the union territory, sources in Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday (June 1) said that all the Kashmiri Pandit employees working under Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) will be posted at secured locations by June 6 in the Valley and will also be provided government accommodation. A top official in the government said, “All the PM Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secure locations and the process to be completed by next Monday i.e. June 6.”

The official said that approximately 4500 migrant employees have been posted at District or Municipal Town areas. “In last week, around 500 employees, as per their request, transferred to the location as preferred by them, including around 100 employees' couple,” he said. “Other than migrant employees, will be considered for posting at these places as per option by Saturday.”

While KP sources said they will not accept the offer by the administration as it does not meets their demand of being relocated outside the Valley till the situation improves.

KP employees are protesting since May 12 against the administration after the killing of Rahul Bhat, seeking relocation from Kashmir.

On Tuesday, KPs hit the roads when a female school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead in Gopalpora area of district Kulgam.

The protesting KPs threatened mass migration to Jammu if the government failed to address their concerns within 24 hours. The government announcement comes before the ultimatum set by the KPs would end.