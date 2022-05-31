New Delhi: Kashmiri Pandits, migrant employees came out protesting on the streets after the killing of Hindu female teacher in Kulgam. In different parts of Kashmir, they intensified their protests demanding relocation. Protesters threatened mass migration from Kashmir if government didn't accept their demand of relocation outside Kashmir till situation improves in the Valley. They gave the government an ultimatum of 24 hours and said after that they will begin their own mass migration from Kashmir.

The community members, joined by a sizeable number of Muslim brethren at many places, blocked roads to seek for an immediate intervention from government authorities to safeguard their lives.

Besides reports of protests pouring in from Vessu Qazigund of Anantnag, protests were also witnessed in central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

The protestors halted all sorts of vehicular traffic movement near strategic BB Cantonment in Sonwar area. The movement at ‘Airport Road’ also remained suspended after members up at Sheikhpora Camp took to the road to protest the killing of the lady teacher identified as Rajni Bala from Samba district. Similar reports were also received from Kulgam district.

Following the killing of a revenue clerk in Chadoora, Kashmir migrant Pandits in the J&K on a special package had requested to be transferred out of Kashmir on security grounds. Despite the government's efforts to reach out to them, the ‘problem’, according to them is not solved.

Protesting KPs told reporters that "all Kashmiri migrant pandit employees have decided to give administration 24 hours ultimatum for relocation outside Kashmir till the situation improves in Valley and if government fails in meeting our demands, we will start mass migration from here."

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees aren't joining back their duties since the killing of Rahul Bhat early this month at Chadoora, the protesting employees met J-K LG Manoj Sinha as well few days ago but didn't end their strike. After the killing of the school teacher, the agitated Migrant employees have threatened mass migration from Kashmir if their demands are not met.

Live TV