Don't let your guard down: Northern Army Commander to troops along LoC in J&K

While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down. 

  • Northern Army Commander reviewed security situation along LoC.
  • Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi praised govt agencies for maintaining peace in the region.

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday (June 17) reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) on the last day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and operational preparedness. While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, he cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively. 

The Army Commander also lauded all the government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly.

Dwivedi was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen ADS Aujla at the LoC. The local Commanders briefed the Northern Army Commander on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

