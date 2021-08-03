हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist who escaped Shokbaba encounter last month killed

The terrorist, who was identified as Babar Ali, was one of the four terrorists who were engaged in an encounter with the security forces in Shokbaba. While the other three were killed, Babar Ali had managed to escape.

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist who escaped Shokbaba encounter last month killed
Representational Image

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, who escaped Shokbaba encounter on 24 July, was killed on Tuesday (August 3) at Chandajji forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora.

The terrorist, who was identified as Babar Ali, was one of the four terrorists who were engaged in an encounter with the security forces in Shokbaba. While the other three were killed, Babar Ali had managed to escape.

In a statement, the security forces said that they were continuously tracking the terrorist since the encounter last month.

“In furtherance of the tracking and after pinpointing his presence in Chandajji forest area today a joint operation was launched by Police, 26 Assam Rifles and CRPF in the said area,” the forces said in a statement.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist Babar Ali resident of Ugada district of Punjab Pakistan was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” they added.

The forces said they recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-rifle, two AK-magazines, 40 AK-rounds, one pouch, one wireless set and one medicine bag from the site of encounter.

The police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation has been initiated.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists including top LeT Commander killed in night Sopore encounter

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TerrorismJammu and KashmirLaskhar-e-Taibaterrorist killed
Next
Story

'Pakistan needs to vacate PoK', Indian Envoy to UN Tirumurti

Must Watch

PT31M27S

CBSE 10th Result 2021: 2.6 lakh students got more than 90% marks, pass percentage stood at 99.04%