Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist who escaped Shokbaba encounter last month killed

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, who escaped Shokbaba encounter on 24 July, was killed on Tuesday (August 3) at Chandajji forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora.

The terrorist, who was identified as Babar Ali, was one of the four terrorists who were engaged in an encounter with the security forces in Shokbaba. While the other three were killed, Babar Ali had managed to escape.

In a statement, the security forces said that they were continuously tracking the terrorist since the encounter last month.

“In furtherance of the tracking and after pinpointing his presence in Chandajji forest area today a joint operation was launched by Police, 26 Assam Rifles and CRPF in the said area,” the forces said in a statement.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorist fired upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist Babar Ali resident of Ugada district of Punjab Pakistan was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” they added.

The forces said they recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-rifle, two AK-magazines, 40 AK-rounds, one pouch, one wireless set and one medicine bag from the site of encounter.

The police have registered a case in the matter and an investigation has been initiated.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists including top LeT Commander killed in night Sopore encounter

Live TV