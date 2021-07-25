Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in gunfight absconded through Wagah border

Srinagar: One of the three militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district had exfiltrated to Pakistan via Wagah border in 2018, police said on Sunday (July 25).

The militant was killed on Saturday (July 24).

"A resident of Bandipora, Sariq Baba had exfiltrated via Wagah border in 2018 and had infiltrated recently through the LoC", Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) told reporters.

Kumar said Sariq was affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. The other two militants killed in the gunfight at the Sumlar-Aragam area in Bandipora district on Saturday were foreigners.

The gunfight had started after militants opened fire on a joint party of the police, Rashtriya Rifles, Marcos (Para Special Force), and CRPF in the forest area.

A search operation was resumed in the area this morning in Bandipora as there could be more militants hiding in the thick forest.

(With agency Inputs)

