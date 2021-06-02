हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests terrorist associate, incriminating material recovered

Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by police and CRPF at Harren Saibug area of Budgam. During checking, officers apprehended a terrorist associate identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat.

Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests terrorist associate, incriminating material recovered
File Photo

Srinagar: In a joint operation, Budgam police and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate and recovered incriminating material from his possession.

Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by police and CRPF at Harren Saibug area of Budgam. During checking, officers apprehended a terrorist associate identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat. He was allegedly linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate was providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of LeT in various areas of Budgam.

The arrested terrorist associate has been in touch with the PoK-based terror commanders through various social media platforms and was also in constant touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir.

Incriminating material including posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismCRPFLashkar-e-Taiba
Next
Story

Uttarakhand cancels UBSE class 12 board exams 2021, promote students as per CBSE, ICSE regulations

Must Watch

PT2M29S

SC directs Centre to place on record documents, file notings on COVID-19 vaccination policy