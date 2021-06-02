Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests terrorist associate, incriminating material recovered

Srinagar: In a joint operation, Budgam police and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate and recovered incriminating material from his possession.

Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by police and CRPF at Harren Saibug area of Budgam. During checking, officers apprehended a terrorist associate identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat. He was allegedly linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associate was providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of LeT in various areas of Budgam.

The arrested terrorist associate has been in touch with the PoK-based terror commanders through various social media platforms and was also in constant touch with LeT self-styled terror commanders in Kashmir.

Incriminating material including posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

