Two LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: The Indian Army arrested two Lashkar terrorist associates in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday (February 23).

Defence PRO said in a statement, “On the intervening night of 22-23 February 2022, based on specific intelligence of presence of warlike stores in Villages Awaneera and Shed Chak of Shopian District, Army & JKP apprehended two hardcore militant associates affiliated with LeT in a deliberately planned and swiftly executed joint operation.”

The Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were identified as Amir Amin alias Umar and Aqib Mustaq Lone, both residents of Awaneera – Shed Chak area. As per the Army, based on detailed investigation and questioning by the police, one AK rifle and one magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from a nearby orchard.

“The recovery of the weapon and other war-like stores came as a follow up of a joint operation in Village Cherymarg on 19 February, in which a hardcore LeT militant Mohammad Qayoom Dar of Pulwama was killed,” the statement added.

Earlier police said that two terror associates were also arrested in Baramullah district of north Kashmir. Till now, this year more than two dozen terrorist associates have been arrested.

Live TV