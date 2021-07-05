Jammu IED blast: Drone was China-made, IEDs had mix of RDX and Nitrate

Jammu: Forensic investigation into the drone attack has revealed on Monday (July 5) that the drone was made in China and the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used were made with a mixture of RDX and Nitrate.

Two explosives-laden drones had crashed into the Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport and there were other suspicious sightings of UAVs, triggering a security alert.

The media reports suggest these drones were conducting surveillance on the Indian Air Force station and were allegedly sent from Pakistan.

A week after a drone attack at an Air Force base in Jammu, authorities in Srinagar on Sunday banned the sale, possession and use of such unmanned aerial vehicles in the city.

Earlier, authorities in border districts of Rajouri and Kathua in the Jammu region had put curbs on the use of drones and other UAVs in the wake of the terror attack

In an order, deputy commissioner of Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz directed those having drone cameras or other similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles to deposit them in local police stations.

The order, however, exempted government departments from using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance in agricultural, environmental conservation and disaster mitigation sectors but directed them to inform the local police station before using them.

The administration cautioned that any violation of the guidelines will attract punitive action, and directed police to implement the restrictions in letter and spirit.

The order to ban the use of drones came after the recommendations of the city's police chief.

