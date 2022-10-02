Jammu Kashmir cop dies, CRPF soldier injured in the terror attack in Pulwama

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed while a CRPF personnel got injured in a terrorist attack at Pingelan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Sunday afternoon. A top police officer said “terrorists opened fire on the joint team of forces in Pingelan area of Pulwama district in which a policeman and CRPF personnel got injured. Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where policemen succumbed and CRPF personnel are being treated. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that soon after the attack the injured were shifted to hospital and the area of the terrorist attack has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow." Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

Earlier in the morning hours, security forces claimed to have killed a LeT terrorist in an encounter and recovered one AK 47 rifle and other ammunition from the spot. The operation in shopian is concluded with the killing of the local terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan.

ADGP Vijay Kumar in a tweet said " Killed #terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan #Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammo including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several #terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter.