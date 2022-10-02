NewsIndia
CRPF

Jammu Kashmir cop dies, CRPF soldier injured in the terror attack in Pulwama

The attack comes hours after an encounter in Shopian where one Lashkar terrorist was killed after a three-hour operation.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Earlier in the morning hours security forces claimed to have killed a LeT terrorist
  • They also recovered one AK 47 rifle and other ammunition from the spot
  • Policeman martyred, 1 CRPF personnel injured in terror attack

Trending Photos

Jammu Kashmir cop dies, CRPF soldier injured in the terror attack in Pulwama

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed while a CRPF personnel got injured in a terrorist attack at Pingelan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Sunday afternoon. A top police officer said “terrorists opened fire on the joint team of forces in Pingelan area of Pulwama district in which a policeman and CRPF personnel got injured. Both the injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where policemen succumbed and CRPF personnel are being treated. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that soon after the attack the injured were shifted to hospital and the area of the terrorist attack has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow." Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

Earlier in the morning hours, security forces claimed to have killed a LeT terrorist in an encounter and recovered one AK 47 rifle and other ammunition from the spot. The operation in shopian is concluded with the killing of the local terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan. 

ADGP Vijay Kumar in a tweet said " Killed #terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan #Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammo including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several #terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter.

Live Tv

CRPFPolicemenLeT terroristTerror attackshopianAK-47 rifleADGP Vijay Kumar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day