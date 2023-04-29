J&K: Model G20 Summit Held In Srinagar, 60 Participants Attend Event

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government's Department of Tourism hosted the Model G20 Summit at SKICC Srinagar on Friday. The summit brought together over 60 participants from Universities across J&K. The opening ceremony of the event was presided over by Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary to the Government of J&K, Department of Tourism and Culture, congratulating the participants for their valuable contribution to the prestigious event.

Abid said, "This event would serve as a stepping stone for the younger generation, opening more opportunities for them in the future." The event was graced by several Government officials and participants.

“You are all aware that the G20 third tourism group is going to be held in Kashmir in the Last week of May, prelude to that we held a G 20 model summit in which students, young bright students from various colleges, schools and universities participated. There was an overwhelming response from these participants, this is an indication of the warmth with which we will welcome the G 20 delegates in Kashmir. This is a great opportunity also for us to showcase Jammu and Kashmir and various tourism products of JK to a global audience. It gives us an opportunity to present JK as one the topmost tourist destinations across the world, “ Abid Rashid Shah said.

During the event, the students actively participated in deliberations and negotiations while representing their respective G20 countries. The discussions primarily focused on the Tourism Priority Areas, such as Sustainable Tourism Practices and Gender Equity & Women in Tourism.

Sadat Hussain a participant said "This model G 20 event is like a rehearsal for the main event happening here next month. We had students from various institutions, and we are participating in this event as delegates we discussed tourism and sustainable tourism, women in tourism and effective promotion of tourism. We discussed the issues and it's going to be a major event in Jammu and Kashmir. It's going to open new avenues for us and people are going to perceive us differently. It's going to be a boon for the tourism sector. "

The Model G20 Summit served as a valuable platform for the participants to enhance their understanding of the workings of the G20 and the issues it addresses. It provided a unique opportunity for the participants to hone their negotiation and diplomacy skills, which are essential in today's globalised world.

Appreciating the participants' hard work and dedication and pledged to further promote constructive communication and collaboration among young leaders and continue to support the development of solutions to address global challenges.