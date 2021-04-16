हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu-Kashmir Police arrest SPO, terminate her service for obstructing raid

The woman SPO resisted the search party, turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying actions of terrorism.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Kulgam district Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested a woman Special Police Officer (SPO) and terminated her service for glorifying terrorism and obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duty on Thursday (April 16).

On 14 April, after receiving a specific piece of information regarding the presence of terrorists in Karewa Mohallah of Village Frisal, a search operation was launched there. 

The search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah resident of Frisal. The woman resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorism.

She also captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service. 

Regarding the incident, a case with FIR No 19/2021 U/S 353 IPC, 13 UAP Act stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of  this case is in progress.

