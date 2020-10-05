JEE Advanced Results 2020 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to check online

JEE Advanced 2020: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared at 10 am on October 5, 2020 on IIT JEE Official website. Candidates who appeared for the IIT-JEE exam 2020 can now check their score at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2020 was held successfully across the nation on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Nearly, one lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Delhi has also released the All India Rankings (AIR) along with the scorecards.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced entrance exam can check their JEE Advanced 2020 results by entering their required credentials on the official website of JEE Advanced.

Out of the total registered candidates for JEE Advanced exam, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced exam 2020. The JEE Advanced exams were held in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centers all over the country. A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

JEE Advanced 2020: Know here steps to check results online:

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for a future reference.

The JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates must register with Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2020 and fill in course choices in order to be eligible for admission in IITs.

The students who will clear Advanced can seek admissions to IITs, including institutes- Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.