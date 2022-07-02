JEE Main 2022: NTA to reopen application window at jeemain.nta.nic.in for students after session 1 result- Check details
Candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main session 2 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the application window reopens.
- JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted from June 23 to 29, 2022,
- Answer key for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is expected to release soon
- JEE main session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022
JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed that the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be reopened soon after the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result are announced to provide the students an opportunity to reappear in the exam. Candidates can apply for JEE Main session 2 exams from the official JEE website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application window reopens.
“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022),” NTA stated in the official notification.
JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′
- In the newly opened tab click on ‘New registration’
- Entre the required details and apply for online register
- Login with the application number generated entering the password
- Fill out the application and pay the application fees
- Submit your application form and download it for future reference.
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result
The application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be reopened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be notified in detail by the NTA on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, said the testing agency.
JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted from June 23 to 29, 2022, and answer key is expected to release soon. JEE main session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. ALSO READ- CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10th, 12th term- 2 results on THIS DATE - Check update
