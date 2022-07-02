NewsIndia
JEE MAIN 2022

JEE Main 2022: NTA to reopen application window at jeemain.nta.nic.in for students after session 1 result- Check details

Candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main session 2 exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the application window reopens.  

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 08:29 AM IST
  • JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted from June 23 to 29, 2022,
  • Answer key for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is expected to release soon
  • JEE main session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed that the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be reopened soon after the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result are announced to provide the students an opportunity to reappear in the exam. Candidates can apply for JEE Main session 2 exams from the official JEE website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application window reopens.  

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022),” NTA stated in the official notification.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′
  • In the newly opened tab click on ‘New registration’
  • Entre the required details and apply for online register
  • Login with the application number generated entering the password
  • Fill out the application and pay the application fees
  • Submit your application form and download it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result

The application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2  will be reopened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be notified in detail by the NTA on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, said the testing agency.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted from June 23 to 29, 2022, and answer key is expected to release soon. JEE main session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

 

