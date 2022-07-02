JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed that the application forms for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be reopened soon after the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result are announced to provide the students an opportunity to reappear in the exam. Candidates can apply for JEE Main session 2 exams from the official JEE website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application window reopens.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community to re-open the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022), and to support them, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the remaining candidates to apply for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022),” NTA stated in the official notification.

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′

In the newly opened tab click on ‘New registration’

Entre the required details and apply for online register

Login with the application number generated entering the password

Fill out the application and pay the application fees

Submit your application form and download it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result

The application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 will be reopened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be notified in detail by the NTA on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, said the testing agency.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 exams were conducted from June 23 to 29, 2022, and answer key is expected to release soon. JEE main session 2 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

