New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 application correction window will close today (April 8, 2021).

Applicants who wish to edit their JEE Main 2022 application form can do so by visiting the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to keep their login credentials handy for the process.

The candidates need to note that the application correction facility was started from April 6. The facility allows the candidate to edit information like their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 08 April 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM,” the NTA said.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: How to edit application form

Step 1. Visit the JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Log in with your credentials

Step 3. In the new window, click on the “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021” link

Step 4. Read the instructions carefully and click on “proceed” option

Step 5. Edit the form as per the requirement

Step 6. Click on submit

JEE Main 2022 correction window DIRECT LINK

JEE Main 2022 session 1 will commence from June 20, the engineering entrance will be held on 20 June, 21 June, 22 June, 23 June, 24 June, 25 June, 26 June, 27 June, 28 June and 29 June. While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held on 21 July, 22 July, 23 July, 24 July, 25 July, 26 July, 27 July, 28 July, 29 July, and 30 July.

JEE Main 2022 Details

The JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.

The candidates who are preparing for JEE Main 2022 exam can visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Live TV