JEE Main 2023 Correction Window opens TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to edit application form here

JEE Mains 2023: National Testing Agency has released a notice for candidates to correct their application form. According to the notice, candidates can modify their application forms on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, beginning January 13, 2023. According to the announcement, candidates can only modify their forms from January 13 to January 14 through 11.50 p.m. All those who have registered for the aforementioned Examination are recommended to go to the website and double-check their information. They are also urged to make any necessary changes to their personal information on their separate Application Form.

JEE Mains 2023: Here’s how to edit the application form

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link ‘JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application’ under Candidate Activity

On the next window insert and sign in with the JEE Main application number, JEE Main password

Edit the JEE Main 2023 application form and submit

Candidates are recommended to perform the adjustment carefully because it is a one-time opportunity, as noted in the notice.