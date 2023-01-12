JEE Main 2023: JEE Mains Registration last date to apply TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct link here

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2023 last date to apply is on January 12, 2023 up to 9 pm as per the official schedule. Candidates who have yet to fill out the form are recommended to do so as soon as possible on the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 Exam has not been postponed, according to the recent hearing of the Bombay High Court. The JEE Main 2023 Exam will be held according to the original schedule, which was issued last year and runs from January 24, 2023 to January 31, 2023.

JEE Main 2023: Eligibility

Many candidates requested that the agency review the eligibility criteria, and after receiving numerous requests, the agency issued a notice stating that candidates who qualify for admission to NITs/IIITs and CFTIs, as well as admissions based on JEE (Main) rank, must have obtained at least 75% in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. Candidates should be aware that there is currently no opportunity for correcting/editing their registration forms, therefore they must input their complete details carefully.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then scroll below and click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application”

A new website will open and you need to register yourselves

Then fill out the details and pay the fees

Submit, download and take a print out of the form

JEE Main 2023 will have two papers. Paper 1 is for admission to the undergraduate engineering programme, while Paper 2 is for entrance to the B.Arch and B.Planning courses. JEE Mains 2023 will be held in two sessions, the first in January and the second in April.